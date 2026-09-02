Wednesday, September 2, 2026
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LoansOfficeRetailTexas

Affinius Capital Provides $35M Loan for Refinancing of Metro Houston Retail, Office Property

by Taylor Williams

CYPRESS, TEXAS — New York City-based Affinius Capital has provided a $35 million loan for the refinancing of Village Green at Bridgeland Central, a 198,000-square-foot retail and office property located in the northwestern Houston suburb of Cypress. Grocer H-E-B anchors the retail component of the property, which is located within the Bridgeland master-planned community. The property’s office component comprises a three-story, 49,000-square-foot mass timber building that was close to fully leased at the time of the loan closing. Colby Mueck, Kelly Layne, Jack Britton and Scot Sarlin of JLL arranged the loan on behalf of the owner, Howard Hughes Holdings.

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