Affinius Capital Provides $36M Loan for Refinancing of Brooklyn Apartment Building

NEW YORK CITY — Affinius Capital has provided a $36 million loan for the refinancing of 1885 Atlantic Avenue, an 89-unit apartment building in Brooklyn. The property is located in the Stuyvesant Heights neighborhood and offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. According to StreetEasy, amenities include a fitness center, rooftop deck, media room, package room and onsite laundry facilities. Henry Bodek of Galaxy Capital arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, New York-based developer The Jay Group, which will also use proceeds to fund leasing costs.