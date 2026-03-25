Wednesday, March 25, 2026
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102-Fleet-Brooklyn
Located at 102 Fleet Place in the borough's downtown area, The Jay Group's new multifamily project includes 3,700 square feet of retail space.
LoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Affinius Capital Provides $400M Loan for Refinancing of Downtown Brooklyn Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Affinius Capital has provided a $400 million loan for the refinancing of 102 Fleet, a 30-story multifamily project in downtown Brooklyn. Upon completion, the 495-unit building will house 108 studios, 97 one-bedroom units, 262 two-bedroom residences and 28 three-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a rooftop pool, fitness center with a spa, coworking space and conference rooms, multiple resident lounges, an indoor game room, pet spa, indoor climbing wall and pickleball courts. Henry Bodek of Galaxy Capital arranged the loan on behalf of the owner, The Jay Group, which will use the proceeds to complete construction and lease the property to stabilization.

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