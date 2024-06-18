Affinius Capital Provides $52M Acquisition Loan for Manhattan Apartment Building

NEW YORK CITY — Affinius Capital, which is a joint venture between San Antonio-based USAA Real Estate and New York-based Square Mile Capital Management, has provided a $52 million acquisition loan for The Knox, a 110-unit apartment building in Manhattan’s Murray Hill neighborhood. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and the 36-story building also houses 2,700 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Amenities include a rooftop deck, fitness center, resident lounge and a 24-hour attended lobby. The borrower was New York-based Four Winds Real Estate.