Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Hillcrest-Apts-Thousands-Oaks-CA
The Latigo Group is developing the 333-unit Hillcrest Apartments in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (Image credit: The Latigo Group)
CaliforniaDevelopmentLoansMultifamilyWestern

Affinius Capital Provides $54.7M Preferred Equity for Multifamily Project in Southern California

by Amy Works

THOUSAND OAKS, CALIF. — Affinius Capital has provided $54.7 million of preferred equity for the ground-up development of Hillcrest Apartments, a project The Latigo Group is developing in Thousand Oaks. The four-story property will feature ground-floor retail space and 333 units in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities will include a rooftop terrace, pool, fitness center, coworking spaces, a multi-sport simulator and wellness center with a sauna and cold plunge. Latigo estimates the project will be complete by the first quarter of 2028. Bercut Smith of JLL arranged the financing.

You may also like

HSF Provides $36.2M Construction Loan for Build-to-Rent Project...

Harvey Cleary Completes 104,000 SF Houston Facility for...

Oak Row Equities Obtains $210.5M Construction Financing for...

Centennial Bank Provides $117M Construction Loan for Multifamily...

Allstate Ventures Begins Leasing 28-Story Apartment Building in...

CPP, Beacon Acquire 104-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in...

Sordoni Properties Buys Historic Industrial Building in Northeast...

Simon Welcomes Five New Tenants to Mall at...

Terreno Realty Acquires Industrial Facility in Santa Ana,...