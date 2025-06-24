Affinius Capital Provides $54.7M Preferred Equity for Multifamily Project in Southern California

THOUSAND OAKS, CALIF. — Affinius Capital has provided $54.7 million of preferred equity for the ground-up development of Hillcrest Apartments, a project The Latigo Group is developing in Thousand Oaks. The four-story property will feature ground-floor retail space and 333 units in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities will include a rooftop terrace, pool, fitness center, coworking spaces, a multi-sport simulator and wellness center with a sauna and cold plunge. Latigo estimates the project will be complete by the first quarter of 2028. Bercut Smith of JLL arranged the financing.