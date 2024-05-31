Affinius Capital Provides $58.2M Acquisition Loan for Hallmark Distribution Center in San Bernardino, California

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIF. — Affinius Capital has provided $58.2 million in financing to Dalfen Industrial for the acquisition of Hallmark Distribution Center, a Class A industrial building in the Inland Empire city of San Bernardino.

Situated on 15 acres at 4982 Hallmark Parkway, the 340,000-square-foot facility features 32-foot clear heights, two drive-in doors, 47 dock-high doors, 135 truck courts and 62 dedicated trailer parking spaces, as well as additional trailer parking. The rear-loading industrial building was built in 2018.

The seller and price were not disclosed.