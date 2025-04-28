Affinius Capital Provides $73.4M Construction Loan for Multifamily Property in Columbus

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Affinius Capital LLC has provided a $73.4 million loan to finance the ground-up development of Rockpointe at Quarry Trails, an eight-building multifamily property in Columbus with 486 garden-style units. Thrive Cos. is the developer. The project marks the fourth phase of the Quarry Trails mixed-use development, which is owned by Thrive. Affinius Capital previously provided a bridge loan for the first phase. Amenities at Rockpointe will include a community kitchen, gaming areas, coworking facilities, a pool and cabanas. The 85-acre Quarry Trails will include 1,045 apartment units, 600 for-sale homes, 28,000 square feet of Class A office space and 30,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. Residents will have access to kayaking, rock climbing and mountain biking, as the development is located within a natural, unmanicured 220-acre metro park.