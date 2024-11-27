Affinius Capital Provides $75M Refinancing for Solesta SeaSide Apartments in South Florida

DANIA BEACH, FLA. — Affinius Capital has provided a $75 million loan for the refinancing of Soleste SeaSide, a 340-unit apartment community located at 4 N. Federal Highway in Dania Beach, a city in South Florida’s Broward County. Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz and Tom Melody of Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, The Estate Cos.

The eight-story multifamily community features a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Amenities include parking, a health club with a yoga/spin room, 12,800 square feet of retail space and a swimming pool with poolside cabanas and daybeds.

Soleste SeaSide is situated close to Dania Pointe, a 102-acre mixed-use development, and the Hollywood Beach Boardwalk. The Estate Cos. developed the apartment community in summer 2023 in partnership with Merrimac Ventures.