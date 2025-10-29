Affinius Capital Provides $76.3M Acquisition Loan for 1.3 MSF Warehouse Near Columbus

MARYSVILLE, OHIO — Affinius Capital LLC has provided a $76.3 million loan to finance the acquisition of Scotts Midwest Distribution Center, a 1.3 million-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility in the Columbus suburb of Marysville. Ryan Kieser of CBRE arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Sculptor Real Estate. Developed in 2023 by Crawford Hoying as a build-to-suit for The Scotts Co., the property features cross-dock configuration, a clear height of 40 feet, 120 dock doors, four drive-in doors and 388 parking spaces. The facility is leased to The Scotts Co., a subsidiary of The Scotts Miracle-Gro. The property serves as the primary distribution hub for the tenant and is located less than two miles from its main manufacturing facility and global headquarters.