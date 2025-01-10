Affinius Capital Provides $77.4M Construction Loan for Fort Worth Industrial Project

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Affinius Capital has provided a $77.4 million construction loan for West Worth Commerce Center, a 992,000-square-foot industrial project in Fort Worth. The site is located off I-820 between interstates 30 and 20, and the development will consist of four buildings that will feature 32- to-36-foot clear heights, 274 dock-high doors, 12 drive-in doors and parking for 235 trailers and 912 cars. The borrower is a joint venture between Forefront Commercial Real Estate and a fund backed by Ares Management Real Estate. A tentative completion date for West Worth Commerce Center was not disclosed.