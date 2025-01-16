Thursday, January 16, 2025
Belt-&-Main-Richardson
Belt & Main in Richardson totals 350 units.
LoansMultifamilyTexas

Affinius Capital Provides $81.3M Loan for Refinancing of Metro Dallas Apartment Community

by Taylor Williams

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Affinius Capital has provided an $81.3 million loan for the refinancing of Belt & Main, a 350-unit apartment community located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. Belt & Main houses 269 one-bedroom residences and 81 two-bedroom apartments, as well as 17,000 square feet of retail space. Units feature quartz countertops, wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, floor-to-ceiling windows and full-size washers and dryers. Select units also offer patios and balconies. Amenities include a pool, grilling stations with open-air dining areas, coffee and coworking spaces with Wi-Fi connectivity, onsite storage units and a fitness center.  Jeremy Sain of JLL arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Catalyst Urban Development.

