HOUSTON — Affinius Capital, which is a joint venture between San Antonio-based USAA Real Estate and New York-based Square Mile Capital Management, has provided a $90.6 million acquisition loan for an industrial park in Houston. The four-building, 1 million-square-foot development is located on Fairbanks North Houston Road near U.S. Highway 290 and Beltway 8. Building features include 32-foot clear heights and 180- to 185-foot truck court depths. The borrower was Dallas-based Dalfen Industrial.