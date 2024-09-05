Thursday, September 5, 2024
The-Northern-Queens
Goose Property Management will use the loan proceeds to complete construction of The Northern and to fund costs of lease-up.
LoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Affinius Capital Provides $98M Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Complex in Queens

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Affinius Capital has provided a $98 million loan for the refinancing of The Northern I and II, a 193-unit multifamily complex located in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens. Northern I is a nine-story structure with 64 units, and Northern II is a 10-story building with 129 units. Both properties offer a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, and the complex also houses 4,300 square feet of retail space. Amenities include a rooftop deck, fitness center with a yoga studio, private theater, onsite laundry facilities and a coworking lounge. Henry Bodek of Galaxy Capital arranged the loan through Affinius Capital on behalf of the borrower, Goose Property Management.

