Thursday, March 26, 2026
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Chisholm-20-Benbrook
Chisholm 20, an industrial park in Benbrook, was roughly 83 percent leased to five tenants at the time of sale.
IndustrialLoansTexas

Affinius Capital Provides Acquisition Loan for 917,374 SF Industrial Park in Benbrook, Texas

by Taylor Williams

BENBROOK, TEXAS — New York City-based Affinius Capital has provided an acquisition loan of an undisclosed amount for Chisholm 20, a 917,374-square-foot industrial park in Benbrook, a southwestern suburb of Fort Worth. Developed in 2022-2023 by North Texas-based Jackson-Shaw, Chisholm 20 consists of three rear- and front-load buildings that range in size from 174,137 to 377,884 square feet. The buildings feature 32- to 36-foot clear heights, 185- to 190-foot truck court depths and a combined 162 dock doors, six drive-in doors and parking for 467 cars and 113 trailers. Tom Burns and Hunter Habash of CBRE arranged the loan on behalf of the buyer, Fort Worth-based Black Mountain Energy.

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