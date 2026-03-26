Affinius Capital Provides Acquisition Loan for 917,374 SF Industrial Park in Benbrook, Texas

BENBROOK, TEXAS — New York City-based Affinius Capital has provided an acquisition loan of an undisclosed amount for Chisholm 20, a 917,374-square-foot industrial park in Benbrook, a southwestern suburb of Fort Worth. Developed in 2022-2023 by North Texas-based Jackson-Shaw, Chisholm 20 consists of three rear- and front-load buildings that range in size from 174,137 to 377,884 square feet. The buildings feature 32- to 36-foot clear heights, 185- to 190-foot truck court depths and a combined 162 dock doors, six drive-in doors and parking for 467 cars and 113 trailers. Tom Burns and Hunter Habash of CBRE arranged the loan on behalf of the buyer, Fort Worth-based Black Mountain Energy.