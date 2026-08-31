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Marlowe-Wellington-Fort-Worth
Marlowe Wellington in Fort Worth totals 594 units.
LoansMultifamilyTexas

Affinius Capital Provides Loan for Refinancing of 594-Unit Apartment Community in Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — New York City-based Affinius Capital has provided a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of Marlowe Wellington, a 594-unit, garden-style apartment community in Fort Worth. Located on the city’s north side, Marlowe Wellington comprises 43 buildings that house one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units, as well as townhome-style units with attached private garages. Residences are furnished with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, keyless entry systems and individual washers and dryers. The amenity package consists of two pools with cabanas, a fitness center, lakeside walking trail, basketball court, dog park, grilling areas, private coworking spaces and recreational game areas. Walker Layne of Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan on behalf of the owner, Greystar.

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