Affinius Capital Receives $144M Construction Loan for The Carina Multifamily Project in Santa Ana, California

SANTA ANA, CALIF. — Affinius Capital has received $144 million in construction financing for The Carina, an apartment development in Santa Ana. Jamie Kline, Charlie Vorsheck, Nick Englhard and Charlie Paul of JLL Capital Markets secured the three-year, floating-rate loan through QuadReal for the borrower.

Located at 2828 N. Main St., The Carina will feature 408 apartments upon completion in October 2028. Construction began in April, with first units scheduled for delivery in May 2028. The nine-story property will offer a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers/dryers, quartz countertops, wood plank-style flooring and private balconies.

Community amenities will include a resort-style swimming pool on an open-air, fourth-floor deck, an outdoor lounge and kitchen, fitness center, yoga and spin studio, resident game room, individual study rooms and offices, a dog run and wash, and onsite security.

Lowe is managing development of the project. Greystar will provide property management for the community.