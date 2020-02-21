Affirm Signs 57,000 SF Office Lease for First Location in Chicago

CHICAGO — Affirm Inc. has signed a 57,000-square-foot lease to open its first Chicago office at 350 North Orleans. The financial technology company, which operates as a lender of installment loans for consumers to use at retailers, will occupy two floors. Affirm plans to move into the new space in spring 2020. The Chicago space will be Affirm’s fourth office, along with San Francisco, New York City and Pittsburgh. The building owner, EQ Office, recently invested nearly $20 million in improvements, including façade upgrades, a fitness center, tenant lounge and private roof deck.