Affirmed Housing Breaks Ground on 96-Unit Estrella Affordable Development in San Marcos, California

SAN MARCOS, CALIF. — Affirmed Housing has started construction of Estrella, an affordable housing development in the northern San Diego suburb of San Marcos.

Affirmed Housing’s partners on the project include the City of San Marcos, the County of San Diego, WNC, Banner Bank, DAHLIN Group Architecture Planning, Masson and Associates and form/work Landscape Architecture. A development timeline for the project was not disclosed.

Estrella will feature 96 one-, two- and three-bedroom units across four buildings for households earning between 30 and 80 percent of the area median income. The community will offer shared laundry facilities; complimentary on-site services such as computer training and resume building resources; a kitchenette; computer room; barbecue area; electric vehicle charging stations; and bicycle parking. Four playgrounds and a recreation area for teenagers will also be on the property.