REBusinessOnline

Affordable Housing Investment Brokerage Arranges $8.1M Sale of Levy House in Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Affordable Housing, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Preservation of Affordable Housing purchased the 57-unit building.

CHICAGO — Affordable Housing Investment Brokerage (AHIB) has arranged the sale of Levy House in Chicago’s East Rogers Park neighborhood for $8.1 million. AHIB partnered on the listing with Kiser Group. Kyle Shoemaker of AHIB represented the buyer, Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH), as well as the seller, a nonprofit entity. Levy House is a 57-unit, seven-story apartment building that offers one-bedroom floor plans. POAH plans to preserve the property’s affordability status. POAH will work with the City of Chicago and Chicago Housing Authority to execute a modernization plan. POAH now owns roughly 2,000 apartment units in Chicago.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jan
27
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Western States?
Jan
28
Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook: What’s Ahead for 2021?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  