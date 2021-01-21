Affordable Housing Investment Brokerage Arranges $8.1M Sale of Levy House in Chicago

Preservation of Affordable Housing purchased the 57-unit building.

CHICAGO — Affordable Housing Investment Brokerage (AHIB) has arranged the sale of Levy House in Chicago’s East Rogers Park neighborhood for $8.1 million. AHIB partnered on the listing with Kiser Group. Kyle Shoemaker of AHIB represented the buyer, Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH), as well as the seller, a nonprofit entity. Levy House is a 57-unit, seven-story apartment building that offers one-bedroom floor plans. POAH plans to preserve the property’s affordability status. POAH will work with the City of Chicago and Chicago Housing Authority to execute a modernization plan. POAH now owns roughly 2,000 apartment units in Chicago.