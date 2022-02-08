Africatown, Community Roots Break Ground on Affordable Housing Development in Central Seattle

Located in central Seattle, 23rd and East Spring Street will feature 126 affordable housing units in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.

SEATTLE — Africatown Community Land Trust (ACLT) and Community Roots Housing (CRH) have broken ground on 23rd and East Spring Street in Seattle’s Central District.

Situated on a half-acre site, the seven-story building will feature 126 affordable housing units, including 59 studio apartments for households earning up to 50 percent of the area median income (AMI). Additionally, the community will feature 36 one-bedroom and 31 two- and three-bedroom units for households earning up to 60 percent of AMI. The landlord will provide heat, hot water, potable water, sewer and trash collection for the residents.

The building’s ground floor will contain space for ACLT’s new headquarters, an affordable commercial kitchen to be used by local culinary entrepreneurs, a community room and bike storage.

The design team includes GGLO, DREAM Architects and David Baker Architects. The general contractor group is a joint venture between Absher and MAD Construction, which is an African American-owned general contractor. In addition, 30 percent of the total value of the mechanical, electrical and plumbing work has been awarded to Adept Mechanical & General Contracting, an African American-owned subcontractor.

KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment is providing $37.4 million of construction financing and $14.2 million of permanent financing, while Key Community Development Corp. is providing $25.7 million of low-income housing tax credit equity.

ACLT and CRH raised $12.6 million for the project. The City of Seattle Office of Housing provided $13.4 million in acquisition and construction financing, The City of Seattle’s Office of Planning and Community Development provided $1.6 million in Equitable Development Initiative funds and King County’s Transit Oriented Development Program provided $2 million in construction financing.