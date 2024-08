ALLEN, TEXAS — Amphenol Fiber Systems International (AFSI) has preleased a 94,413-square-foot industrial building in Allen, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. The manufacturer of harsh-environment fiber optic cables is taking space at 121 Technology Park, a development by Stillwater Capital, that will serve as its new headquarters. Mike Kay of Colliers represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Ken Wesson of Lee & Associates represented the landlord.