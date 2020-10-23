A&G Negotiates Bankruptcy Sale of Distribution Center in Jacksonville, Texas, Formerly Leased to Stage Stores

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

JACKSONVILLE, TEXAS — New York-based A&G Real Estate Partners has negotiated the court-approved bankruptcy sale of a 435,196-square-foot distribution center in Jacksonville, about 120 miles southeast of Dallas, that was formerly occupied by Houston-based retailer Stage Stores. The property is situated on a 42.5-acre site that includes land for additional expansion. Bradenton-Fla.-based Bealls Inc. acquired the fee interest for the property with a winning bid of $7 million. The sale included the facility’s machinery and equipment, as well as the company’s intellectual property. At the time of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in May, Stage Stores operated 738 department stores and off-price stores under multiple brands such as Palais Royal, Peebles and Goody’s.