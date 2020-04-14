A&G Negotiates Sale of Leasehold Interest in 10 Former Earth Fare Grocery Stores in Five States

A&G Real Estate Partners has negotiated the sale of 10 Earth Fare leases to Aldi, Winn Dixie, Whole Foods Market and an investor group that includes one of Earth Fare’s founders and several of the chain’s former executives.

MELVILLE, N.Y. — A&G Real Estate Partners has negotiated the sale of the leasehold interest in 10 grocery stores previously occupied by organic specialty grocery chain Earth Fare. The grocer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization in early February and the final leasehold sale closed Friday, April 10. The 10 stores averaged 26,000 square feet.

Southeastern Grocers’ Winn-Dixie chain acquired four stores in Boynton Beach, Jacksonville, Lakewood Ranch and Viera, Fla. Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods Markets acquired two stores in south Asheville, N.C., and Chattanooga, Tenn, and Aldi acquired one store in Tallahassee, Fla.

An investor group that includes one of Earth Fare’s founders and several of the chain’s former executives acquired three stores, which are located in Athens, Ga.; Roanoke, Va.; and Asheville. The group also acquired Earth Fare’s trade name and other intellectual property. Joseph McKeska led an A&G team that represented Earth Fare in the transactions. The sales contributed a total of more than $6 million to the estate of Earth Fare.

A&G, an asset disposition advisory firm based in Melville, also negotiated the lease terminations of nine Earth Fare locations. The agreements with landlords were in Gainesville, Ocala and Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; Columbia and Rock Hill, S.C.; Charlotte, N.C.; Williamsburg, Va.; Carmel, Ind.; and Portage, Mich.

The Earth Fare brand has received new life as demand for grocers has grown significantly since the nationwide coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in early March. Grocery stores and its workers are recognized by local, state and federal governments as essential businesses and workers, respectively.