A&G Real Estate Partners Launches Structured Investment Sales Division

New York, Northeast

MELVILLE, N.Y. — A&G Real Estate Partners (A&G), a Melville, New York-based firm, has launched a structured investment sales division. The four-person team will expand A&G’s in-house capabilities to include sealed bid and live auctions, portfolio sales, note sales and sale-leaseback transactions. A&G previously specialized in brokerage and consulting services for traditional retail, industrial, office and higher education properties. The new team will broaden the firm’s overall range of asset classes served to include investment properties and development projects in the hospitality, multifamily and shopping center sectors. The team includes Jeff Hubbard, Katie DeCoste and Christian Koulichkov, who will all work in A&G’s Melville office, and Jamie Coté, who will work in the firm’s Chicago office.