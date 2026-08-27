Agemark Acquires, Rebrands Seniors Housing Community in Omaha

OMAHA, NEB. — Agemark Senior Living has acquired Esprit Whispering Ridge, an assisted living and memory care community located in Omaha. Agemark has rebranded the property as The Bellflower at Whispering Ridge. Along with its undisclosed investment partner, Agemark plans to invest approximately $1.3 million in capital improvements at the community. Moving forward, The Bellflower will also offer independent living and “assisted living plus” units. This acquisition brings Agemark’s Omaha portfolio to five communities totaling more than 450 units.