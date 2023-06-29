Agemark Takes Over Management of Three Seniors Housing Communities in California

GLENDALE, THOUSAND OAKS AND FRESNO, CALIF. — Agemark Senior Living has taken over management at three seniors housing communities in California: Sage Glendale in Glendale, Sage Mountain in Thousand Oaks and Kingston Bay in Fresno.

Ownership of these three communities is a joint venture between Mountain Capital Partners, Dekel Capital and Willis Development. Sophos Equities was the consulting asset manager for the transition.

Agemark now operates 29 communities. Agemark’s brands include Astoria, CountryHouse, Kensington-Evergreen, Holland Farms, Serra Sol, Symphony Pointe and TreVista.