Tuesday, March 17, 2026
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AcquisitionsMultifamilyNortheastPennsylvania

Agent PHL Arranges $8.4M Sale of Northwest Philadelphia Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

PHILADELPHIA — Local brokerage firm Agent PHL has arranged the $8.4 million sale of Pelham Place, a 36-unit apartment building located in the Mount Airy neighborhood of northwest Philadelphia. The four-story building was completed in 2017 and offers four one-bedroom apartments, 27 two-bedroom units and five three-bedroom residences, as well as two retail spaces. Amenities include a fitness center and a lounge with a wet bar, TVs and games. Ryan McManus and Brandon Ribeiro of Agent PHL brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.

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