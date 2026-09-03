Aggregate Acquires Industrial, Retail Portfolio in Northern Virginia for $58M

3
FAIRFAX, VA. — Fairfax-based Aggregate Real Estate Investors has purchased an 11-building retail and industrial portfolio in Northern Virginia from Clarke-Hook Corp. for $58 million. The portfolio comprises:
- Dulles Trade Center, a 40,529-square-foot industrial building located in Sterling
- McLean Commerce Center, a 17,200-square-foot retail building in McLean leased to My Gym and Kids Language Arts
- West Fairfax Commerce Center, a six-building, 150,000-square-foot industrial park in Fairfax leased to tenants including Weber’s Pet Supermarket, Frontline Collectibles, Emblemax and Haute Fabrics and
- University Commerce Center, a three-building, 106,000-square-foot retail and flex property in Ashburn leased to tenants including Potomac Taphouse, Xaymaca Fusion Kitchen, Huzzah Hobbies, Brickyard Coworking, Taco Zocalo, Authors Ice Creams & Coffee and iCode Ashburn.