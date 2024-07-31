Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Agha Engineering Signs 9,744 SF Office Lease Renewal, Expansion in Metro Houston

by Taylor Williams

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS — Agha Engineering has signed a 9,744-square-foot office lease renewal and expansion in the southwestern Houston suburb of Sugar Land. According to LoopNet Inc., the 14-story, 349,190-square-foot building at 1080 Eldridge Parkway was constructed in 2009 and renovated in 2023. Nathan Buckhoff of locally based brokerage firm Oxford Partners represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Matthew Asvestas of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Broadshore Capital Partners.

