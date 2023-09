CLAYMONT, DEL. — Georgia-based owner-operator Agile Cold Storage will open a 275,000-square-foot facility in Claymont, Del., about 25 miles southwest of Philadelphia. The site is located within First State Crossing, an industrial park that is a redevelopment of a former steel mill. Agile Cold Claymont is expected to create 130 new jobs and involve capital investment of more than $170 million over the next five years.