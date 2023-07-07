Agilent Technologies to Undertake $22M Expansion of Manufacturing Plant in Newport, Delaware

NEWPORT, DEL. — Agilent Technologies, a provider of lab instruments and software, will undertake a $22 million expansion of its manufacturing facility in Newport, located just outside of Wilmington. Agilent is leasing 12,000 square feet of new space in a building that is adjacent to the existing facility and fitting out 9,900 square feet as lab space with new infrastructure, equipment and instrumentation. Over half of the remaining square footage will become a warehouse, storage and shipping/receiving area. The remaining balance will be used for offices. Agilent currently employs more than 100 people at its Newport facility and more than 900 throughout Delaware.