Saturday, July 8, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
DelawareDevelopmentIndustrialNortheast

Agilent Technologies to Undertake $22M Expansion of Manufacturing Plant in Newport, Delaware

by Taylor Williams

NEWPORT, DEL. — Agilent Technologies, a provider of lab instruments and software, will undertake a $22 million expansion of its manufacturing facility in Newport, located just outside of Wilmington. Agilent is leasing 12,000 square feet of new space in a building that is adjacent to the existing facility and fitting out 9,900 square feet as lab space with new infrastructure, equipment and instrumentation. Over half of the remaining square footage will become a warehouse, storage and shipping/receiving area. The remaining balance will be used for offices. Agilent currently employs more than 100 people at its Newport facility and more than 900 throughout Delaware.

You may also like

Novare Group Opens 286-Unit Multifamily Community in Atlanta

JQ Group Completes Development of 263-Unit Madison Point...

ZOM Living Delivers 214-Unit Multifamily Development in Tampa

Newmark Arranges Sale of 904,495 SF Industrial Property...

Joint Venture Receives $32.1M Construction Loan for Multifamily...

Granite Harbor Provides Equity Financing for Metro Houston...

Lincoln Equities, H.I.G. to Develop 380,000 SF Life...

Reports: Christmas Tree Shops to Close All 70...

Strides Pharma Signs 57,197 SF Industrial Lease in...