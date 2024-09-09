Monday, September 9, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
MOB-NLV-Gateway-North-Las-Vegas-NV
Pueblo Medical Imaging Services will occupy 7,500 square feet of space at the 42,000-square-foot medical office building in North Las Vegas, Nev.
DevelopmentHealthcareNevadaOfficeWestern

Agora Realty Completes 42,000 SF Medical Office Building in North Las Vegas

by Amy Works

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. — Agora Realty & Management Inc. has completed the construction of a medical office building within NLV Gateway, a 29-acre master-planned redevelopment of downtown North Las Vegas.

Pueblo Medical Imaging Services will occupy 7,500 square feet of the 42,000-square-foot medical office.

In total, Agora Realty has invested more than $200 million to support development of NLV Gateway that will add 200,000 square feet of retail and restaurants and 125,000 square feet of office and medical office space, along with public spaces. Construction on the balance of NLV Gateway is scheduled to be completed by 2026.

You may also like

Hoar Construction Tops Out 30-Story Icon Student Housing...

Drilling Tools International Signs 16,988 SF Office Lease...

Avison Young Secures 11,970 SF Office Lease in...

DXD Capital Completes 602-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Egg...

Chestnut Hill Realty Delivers 250-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Morgan Properties Debuts 70,100 SF Office Headquarters Space...

Loeb Enterprises Signs 18,056 SF Office Lease Renewal...

Rockefeller Group, Matan Cos. Break Ground on 5...

Preiss Completes 105-Unit Signature Music Row Multifamily Community...