Agora Realty Completes 42,000 SF Medical Office Building in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. — Agora Realty & Management Inc. has completed the construction of a medical office building within NLV Gateway, a 29-acre master-planned redevelopment of downtown North Las Vegas.

Pueblo Medical Imaging Services will occupy 7,500 square feet of the 42,000-square-foot medical office.

In total, Agora Realty has invested more than $200 million to support development of NLV Gateway that will add 200,000 square feet of retail and restaurants and 125,000 square feet of office and medical office space, along with public spaces. Construction on the balance of NLV Gateway is scheduled to be completed by 2026.