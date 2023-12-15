Agora Realty Receives Financing for 73-Acre Hylo Park Mixed-Use Project in North Las Vegas, Nevada

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. — Agora Realty & Management has received an undisclosed amount of financing financing for the development of Hylo Park, a 73-acre mixed-use project at the corner of Rancho Road and Lake Mead Boulevard in North Las Vegas. Construction is slated to begin in June 2024.

The planned development includes entitlements for 1,300 residential units spanning a 37-acre residential component, a grocery-anchored retail center, restaurants and commercial services. The project will also include Champion Square, a sports village and public plaza. The sports-anchored center will serve the community and traveling teams.

The center of Hylo Park will be a multi-purpose sports rink and separate field house. The development will anchor a community village featuring public space and an outdoor digital video screen for sports watch parties, as well as other local programming and events. The square will also include shops, restaurants and service-oriented retail in proximity to an extended-stay hotel.

The city’s National Hockey League team, the Las Vegas Golden Knights, will provide management and programming for the existing ice arena at the property.