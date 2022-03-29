REBusinessOnline

AGS Properties Acquires 112,000 SF Last-Mile Industrial Facility in Metro Tampa

Last Mile Facility

GIBSONTON, FLA. — AGS Properties has acquired a newly constructed, last-mile delivery facility located within Tampa Regional Industrial Park in Gibsonton, about 15.6 miles from Tampa. Tampa Regional Industrial Park is a master-planned distribution park that totals 1.4 million square feet and includes tenants such as Republic National Distributing Co. and Siemens Corp. Mike Davis, Rick Brugge, Rick Colon, Dominic Montazemi, Zachary Eicholtz and Kayla Hankins of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

Built in 2022, the facility totals 112,000 square feet and was fully leased at the time of sale to an unnamed e-commerce company. Property amenities include LED lighting, 32-foot minimum clear heights, a 9 per 1,000-square-foot parking ratio and direct access to Interstate 75, U.S. Highway 41 and the Port of Tampa. The facility also offers future development capabilities through a 44,000-square-foot expansion of the existing facility and construction of an additional 198,000-square-foot facility.

Located at 13010 Bay Industrial Drive, the property is situated 25.4 miles from Tampa International Airport.

