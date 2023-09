WACHTUNG, N.J. — A joint venture between two regional investment firms, Agus Holdings and Treeco, has acquired a 10-screen Cinemark movie theater in the Northern New Jersey community of Wachtung. The theater was constructed in 2019 at the six-acre site of a former Sears store, spans 37,630 square feet and features luxury recliners and an XD auditorium. J.B. Bruno, Kevin O’Hearn, Ryan Robertson and Jose Cruz of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.