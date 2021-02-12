AHC Delivers $100M Affordable Housing Property in Arlington, Virginia

ARLINGTON, VA. — AHC Inc. has delivered The Apex, a 256-unit affordable housing community in Arlington. AHC Management, a subsidiary of AHC Inc., is managing the $100 million development and is currently accepting applications.

The Apex features a playground, sport court, community center, underground parking and fitness room. The community’s one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are available for families earning 40 percent to 80 percent of the area median income (AMI).

The Apex was designed to earn an EarthCraft Gold certification. To reduce environmental impact, the building offers energy-efficient appliances and features a green roof. The Apex has quick access to the biking and pedestrian trail that follows along the Four Mile Run Trail. The community also will offer a variety of social and educational programs for residents.

The project’s financing includes up to $20.9 million in revolving loan funds from Arlington County’s Affordable Housing Investment Fund (AHIF). The redevelopment was awarded $2.5 million in 9 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) and approximately $1 million in 4 percent LIHTC equity.

Michael T. Foster Architects designed the apartment community, and Harkins Builders constructed the property. AHC Inc. is a regional developer of affordable housing communities based in Arlington, Va.