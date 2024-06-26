AHC, Hoffman & Associates Open 449-Unit Mixed-Income Apartments in Southwest DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Affordable Homes & Communities (AHC) and Hoffman & Associates have opened The Westerly, a 449-unit apartment community in southwest Washington, D.C. The mixed-income property features apartments in studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts, including 136 units that are evenly split with income restrictions set at 30 and 50 percent of the area median income (AMI). The property is situated less than one block from the Waterfront Station Green Line Metro station and three blocks from The Wharf, a multibillion-dollar mixed-use development co-developed by Hoffman & Associates.

Designed by Torti Gallas + Partners, The Westerly features a façade with cascading balconies and landscapes by Michael Vergason. The property also includes 20,000 square feet of amenities, including a rooftop pool deck, outdoor courtyard with a fire pit, entertainment lounges, fitness center, coworking and meeting spaces and a lobby lounge. The Westerly also houses 29,000 square feet of retail space leased to Good Company Doughnut Café, GoodVets and AppleTree Public Charter School.

AHC and Hoffman funded the project using a market-rate equity investment with both 4 percent and 9 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC). Partners in the development included development partners CityPartners and Paramount Development; capital partners Grosvenor Americas, Merchants Capital and The Richman Group; and civic partners DC’s Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development, DC’s Department of Housing and Community Development and DC’s Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA). The design-build team included interior designer Hickok Cole and general contractor Clark Construction. Bozzuto manages The Westerly on behalf of ownership. Monthly rental rates begin at $1,861 for a studio apartment, according to the property website.