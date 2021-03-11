AHIB Arranges $2.5M Sale on Section 8 Public Housing Community in Macclenny, Florida

MACCLENNY, FLA. — Affordable Housing Investment Brokerage Inc. (AHIB) has arranged the sale of Baker Manor Apartments at 680 S 6th St. in Macclenny for just over $2.5 million. Kyle Shoemaker of AHIB represented both the California-based purchaser, The Grey Rock Group, and the undisclosed seller to complete the transaction.

Built in 1974, the 50-unit Baker Manor features 12 one-bedroom, 26 two-bedroom and 12 three-bedroom units. Rents in the building range from $655 to $924 per month. Amenities include a playground, pool that underwent renovations in 2018, a laundry facility, community room and an onsite management office.

Baker Manor is located close to Interstate 10. The community currently has a waiting list of approximately three years.