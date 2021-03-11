REBusinessOnline

AHIB Arranges $2.5M Sale on Section 8 Public Housing Community in Macclenny, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Affordable Housing, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Baker Manor Apartments

Built in 1974, the 50-unit Baker Manor features 12 one-bedroom, 26 two-bedroom and 12 three-bedroom units.

MACCLENNY, FLA. — Affordable Housing Investment Brokerage Inc. (AHIB) has arranged the sale of Baker Manor Apartments at 680 S 6th St. in Macclenny for just over $2.5 million. Kyle Shoemaker of AHIB represented both the California-based purchaser, The Grey Rock Group, and the undisclosed seller to complete the transaction.

Built in 1974, the 50-unit Baker Manor features 12 one-bedroom, 26 two-bedroom and 12 three-bedroom units. Rents in the building range from $655 to $924 per month. Amenities include a playground, pool that underwent renovations in 2018, a laundry facility, community room and an onsite management office.

Baker Manor is located close to Interstate 10. The community currently has a waiting list of approximately three years.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  