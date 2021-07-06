AHIB Arranges $8.8M Sale of Affordable Senior Living Community in Lyons, Illinois

Riverwalk rises six stories with 120 units.

LYONS, ILL. — Affordable Housing Investment Brokerage Inc. (AHIB) has arranged the $8.8 million sale of Riverwalk in Lyons, about 14 miles southwest of Chicago. Built in 2003, the six-story property includes 120 units. The majority of the units are rented under affordable housing guidelines, while 16 are rented at market rate. The community was developed using funds from the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program and the Illinois Housing Development Authority. Current affordability restrictions remain in place until 2033. Kyle Shoemaker of AHIB represented the seller, Barron Development LLC, as well as the buyer, New Frontier Cos. The buyer intends to operate the community as affordable housing for the foreseeable future, according to AHIB.