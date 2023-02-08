REBusinessOnline

AHIB Brokers $21.1M Sale of Affordable Seniors Housing Asset in Rockford, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Affordable Housing, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Valkommen Plaza rises nine stories and was recently upgraded.

ROCKFORD, ILL. — Affordable Housing Investment Brokerage Inc. (AHIB) has brokered the sale of Valkommen Plaza in Rockford for $21.1 million. The 171-unit affordable seniors housing property is fully covered by a Housing Assistance Payments (HAP) contract. The nine-story building features commercial spaces on the first floor and is situated near the site of a new casino development. The property recently received a number of upgrades, including a roof replacement, new elevator machines and central air handles. Some of the unit kitchens and baths have also been upgraded. Kyle Shoemaker of AHIB represented the seller, a private investor, and the buyer, Envolve Communities.





