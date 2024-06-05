Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Pictured is Prairie Apartments, a 24-unit property located at 1218 W. Highland Ave. in Milwaukee.
AcquisitionsAffordable HousingMidwestMultifamilyWisconsin

AHIB Brokers Receivership Sale of 166-Unit Affordable Housing Portfolio in Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

MADISON AND MILWAUKEE, WIS. — A court-appointed receiver retained Affordable Housing Investment Brokerage (AHIB) to secure new owners for portions of Heartland Housing’s Wisconsin portfolio, which included 166 affordable housing units across five properties in Madison and Milwaukee. Kyle Shoemaker of AHIB represented all buyers in the transaction.

Cinnaire Solutions acquired the two Madison properties — Rethke Terrace and Tree Lane Apartments. Rethke Terrace is a 60-unit community developed in 2016, while Tree Lane Apartments is a 45-unit property completed in 2018.

The Milwaukee assets sold to three different private investors. St. Anthony Apartments is a 60-unit property built in 2019, Prairie Apartments is a 24-unit community developed in 2008 and Maskani Apartments is a 37-unit asset built in 2014.

You may also like

CapitaLand Ascott Trust Completes Acquisition of 678-Bed Student...

SLIB Brokers Sale of 121-Unit Indian Rock Village...

Davis Healthcare Real Estate Opens 100,500 SF Lakeview...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $8.9M Sale of Retail...

TopSide Marinas Acquires Two Marina Properties Along Lake...

NAI North Star Joins NAI Global to Serve...

EQT Exeter Buys Four Gayteway Business Park Buildings...

Colliers Mortgage Arranges $24.4M Construction Financing for Kingsley...

NBP Capital Sells Thunderbird Village Multifamily Community in...