AHIB Brokers Receivership Sale of 166-Unit Affordable Housing Portfolio in Wisconsin

MADISON AND MILWAUKEE, WIS. — A court-appointed receiver retained Affordable Housing Investment Brokerage (AHIB) to secure new owners for portions of Heartland Housing’s Wisconsin portfolio, which included 166 affordable housing units across five properties in Madison and Milwaukee. Kyle Shoemaker of AHIB represented all buyers in the transaction.

Cinnaire Solutions acquired the two Madison properties — Rethke Terrace and Tree Lane Apartments. Rethke Terrace is a 60-unit community developed in 2016, while Tree Lane Apartments is a 45-unit property completed in 2018.

The Milwaukee assets sold to three different private investors. St. Anthony Apartments is a 60-unit property built in 2019, Prairie Apartments is a 24-unit community developed in 2008 and Maskani Apartments is a 37-unit asset built in 2014.