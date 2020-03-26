REBusinessOnline

AHLA Launches ‘Hotels for Hope’ to Assist First Responders During COVID-19 Outbreak

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA) has launched “Hotels for Hope,” a new initiative that aims to connect participating hotels with the health community struggling to find housing and support as the COVID-19 public health crisis grows. Washington, D.C.-based AHLA has identified more than 6,500 properties nationwide that are can work with the U.S. Department of Health, Human Services (HHS) and the U.S. Army CORPS of Engineers to provide access to hotel properties to support the health community and our nation’s first responders and local emergency management and public health agencies.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the hotel industry is seeing vacancy rates soar across the United States, with some markets, including Boston, Seattle and Austin, reporting more than 80 percent vacancy. Markets including Chicago are reporting single-digit occupancy rates. More than 4 million hotel jobs could be lost in the coming weeks, according to AHLA. In mid-March, the U.S. Travel Association and AHLA requested $150 billion from the federal government for economic relief as the travel sector is especially affected by the coronavirus.

AHLA is working to establish a national database with the HHS so that local, state and federal officials will be able to search willing properties based on geographic location. Hotels interested in joining the “Hotels for Hope” initiative can volunteer here.

