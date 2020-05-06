REBusinessOnline

AHLA Releases Hotel Cleaning Standards Initiative in Response to Pandemic

Posted on by in District of Columbia, Hospitality, Southeast

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) has released its “Stay Safe” cleaning standards initiative. AHLA rolled out the guidelines to aid hotel chains that are reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Washington, D.C.-based organization created the standards with help from an advisory council comprising industry leaders and public health experts. The initiative encourages the use of cleaning products that have a concentration of bacteria-killing ingredients, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Participating hotel chains will also train staff on safety and sanitation in regard to COVID-19.

“Safe Stay was developed specifically to ensure enhanced safety for hotels guests and employees,” says Chip Rogers, president and CEO of AHLA. “While hotels have always employed demanding cleaning standards, this new initiative will ensure greater transparency and confidence throughout the entire hotel experience.”

In April, Hilton Hotels and Marriott International unveiled their own protocols for enhancing guest and employee safety.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
May
7
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
May
8
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business