AHLA Releases Hotel Cleaning Standards Initiative in Response to Pandemic

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) has released its “Stay Safe” cleaning standards initiative. AHLA rolled out the guidelines to aid hotel chains that are reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Washington, D.C.-based organization created the standards with help from an advisory council comprising industry leaders and public health experts. The initiative encourages the use of cleaning products that have a concentration of bacteria-killing ingredients, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Participating hotel chains will also train staff on safety and sanitation in regard to COVID-19.

“Safe Stay was developed specifically to ensure enhanced safety for hotels guests and employees,” says Chip Rogers, president and CEO of AHLA. “While hotels have always employed demanding cleaning standards, this new initiative will ensure greater transparency and confidence throughout the entire hotel experience.”

In April, Hilton Hotels and Marriott International unveiled their own protocols for enhancing guest and employee safety.