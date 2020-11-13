REBusinessOnline

AHLA Urges Congress to Pass COVID-19 Relief Bill as Survey Shows Most Americans Have No Holiday Travel Plans

Posted on by in District of Columbia, Hospitality, Southeast

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) has urged the U.S. Congress to pass another COVID-19 relief bill, citing a lack of holiday travel plans by most Americans surveyed and a continuation of stymied business travel. Morning Consult conducted a survey of 2,200 adults from Nov. 2 to 4 on behalf of AHLA. The results found 69 percent of adults have no travel plans for Thanksgiving and 72 percent of adults don’t plan to travel over Christmas. According to research from STR, the national hotel occupancy for the week ending Oct. 31 was 44.4 percent, down from 62.6 percent a year ago.

On the business travel side, 8 percent of survey respondents said they have stayed in a hotel overnight for work since March. Sixty-two percent of employed respondents said they have no plans to stay in a hotel for work in the next six months.

“This holiday season will be an especially difficult time for all Americans, and our industry is no exception,” says Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the AHLA. “Fewer people will be traveling, and business travel remains nearly non-existent. That’s why it’s so important for Congress to pass a relief bill now. Millions of Americans are out of work, and thousands of small businesses are struggling to keep their doors open. We cannot afford to wait until the next Congress is sworn in for relief. They need help now.”

