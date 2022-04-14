AHS Residential Opens 420-Unit Oak Enclave Apartments in Miami Gardens, Florida
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. — AHS Residential has opened Oak Enclave, a 420-unit multifamily community in Miami Gardens.
Oak Enclave offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans in five buildings. Unit features includes a private balcony or patio, high ceilings, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center, clubhouse and private parking. According to Apartments.com, rents range from $1,961 to $3,636 a month.
Located at 2301 N.W. 167th St., the property is 13.4 miles from downtown Miami and 12.1 miles from Miami International Airport.
