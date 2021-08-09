AHS Residential Receives $46.5M Loan for Multifamily Development in Metro Atlanta

AHS Tributary will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans in seven five-story buildings.

DOUGLASVILLE, GA. — AHS Residential has obtained construction financing for AHS Tributary, a 433-unit mixed-use residential community located in Douglasville, a suburb approximately 20 miles west of Atlanta. PNC Bank provided the $46.5 million construction loan to AHS Residential, which broke ground on the project in late June. The community is slated for a first-quarter 2023 delivery.

AHS Tributary will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans in seven five-story buildings. Apartments will feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include assigned parking, a business center and a multipurpose clubhouse featuring a swimming pool and fitness center. In addition, the community will feature a two-story, 22,000-square-foot commercial building with a 9,000-square-foot retail space on the first floor and 13 one-bedroom lofts available for lease on the second floor. The property will also include a 5,000-square-foot freestanding retail building.