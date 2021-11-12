AHS Residential to Develop 576-Unit Multifamily Community in West Houston

HOUSTON — Florida-based AHS Residential will develop a 576-unit multifamily community within Ten Oaks, an 83-acre master-planned development located within the Energy Corridor in West Houston. AHS Residential’s in-house architecture team is designing the project, which will consist of three 12-story buildings on a 6.6-acre site that will house one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center and a resident clubhouse. Construction is expected to begin in April. Wolff Cos. is the master developer of Ten Oaks that sold the land to AHS Residential.