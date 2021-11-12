AHS Residential to Develop 576-Unit Multifamily Community in West Houston
HOUSTON — Florida-based AHS Residential will develop a 576-unit multifamily community within Ten Oaks, an 83-acre master-planned development located within the Energy Corridor in West Houston. AHS Residential’s in-house architecture team is designing the project, which will consist of three 12-story buildings on a 6.6-acre site that will house one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center and a resident clubhouse. Construction is expected to begin in April. Wolff Cos. is the master developer of Ten Oaks that sold the land to AHS Residential.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.