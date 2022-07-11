REBusinessOnline

AHV Communities to Develop 157-Unit Single-Family Rental Project in McKinney, Texas

Posted on by in Build-For-Rent, Development, Single-Family Rental, Texas

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — AHV Communities will develop a 157-unit single-family rental project in the northern Dallas suburb of McKinney. The development will sit on a 38-acre site along U.S. Highway 380 and will house three- and four-bedroom homes with private backyards and two-car garages. The community will offer several amenities, including a pool, fitness center, dog park, grilling and picnic areas, clubhouse and a bocce ball/game court. Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2023.

