AHV Communities to Develop 244-Unit Single-Family Rental Community in North Austin

Posted on by in Build-to-Rent, Development, Single-Family Rental, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — AHV Communities will develop a 244-unit single-family rental community on a 48-acre site in North Austin. Homes will come in three- and four-bedroom floor plans and range in size from 1,500 to 1,900 square feet. Residences will also feature two-car garages and private fenced backyards. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, dog park, conference room, outdoor grilling and dining areas, clubhouse lounge and a bocce and outdoor game court. Preliminary sitework will begin in October, and vertical  construction is scheduled to commence in the first quarter of next year. Full completion is slated late 2025.

