AIC Industrial Acquires 135,000 SF Manufacturing Facility in Metro Memphis in Sale-Leaseback Deal

by John Nelson

OLIVE BRANCH, MISS. — AIC Industrial has acquired a 135,000-square-foot light manufacturing facility located at 11085 Airport Road in Olive Branch, a Mississippi suburb of Memphis near the Olive Branch Airport. Natureplex Properties LLC, a pharmaceutical manufacturer, sold the facility to AIC Industrial in a sale-leaseback deal.

Landon Williams and Katie Hargett of Cushman & Wakefield | Commercial Advisors represented the seller in the transaction. As part of the transaction, Austin, Texas-based AIC Industrial signed Natureplex to a long-term lease at the facility. The sales price and lease terms were not disclosed.

